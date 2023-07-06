Darlene Ellen (Todd) Nellermoe, age 87, passed peacefully into the waiting and loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 25, 2023, at Ashley Manor/Pacific Living Center of Hood River, Ore. Her celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at Hood River Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River.
Darlene was an amazing woman and teacher. She was known for always identifying the good in people so that those in her presence always felt loved, valued, and affirmed. She was a blessing to all her students; each one was precious to her.
Darlene Ellen Todd was born on April 24, 1936, to Clyde Albert Todd and Gladys Mabel Johnke in Fargo, N.D. Later, she married Roy E. Nellermoe (Kindred, N.D.), on April 6, 1958. Together they celebrated 65 years of adventurous marriage and raised four children (Jeffrey, Barbara, Stephen and Erika) to love God, love people, be curious about the world, learn a language and travel.
Darlene was a published poet (she loved limericks), composed music and children's Christmas pageants for her church. She loved to play piano and guitar. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran and Hood River Alliance churches.
Graduates of Concordia College (Fargo, N.D.0, both Darlene and Roy were recruited to teach in the Hood River County School District in 1958 starting in Parkdale. Darlene taught at Parkdale, Pine Grove, and Mid Valley elementary schools.
Darlene was a member of the local chapter of the Odell Lioness Club.
Our family is grateful for the support of the “care angels” from Providence In-home Health, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, and Ashley Manor/Pacific Living Center in the last months. Thank you to Anderson's Tribute Center for coordinating arrangements and Hood River Alliance Church and the Hood River Valley community for your love and support. Please designate memorials to Providence Hood River Hospice of the Gorge to bless others.
Darlene has an infectious and kind smile and will be dearly missed. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.