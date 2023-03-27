Darlene May (Kizer) Caldwell passed away on March 20, 2023, at Salem, Ore. She was born at Astoria, Ore., to the late Fred and Myrtle (Williamson) Kizer on Aug. 12, 1947. Her mother passed away shortly after her birth, and she spent much of her youth with family in central and eastern Oregon. She was a respiratory therapist at the Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore., for many years. Darlene and Kenneth “Pete” Caldwell were married on March 17, 1975, at Goldendale, Wash., and they made their home in Dufur, Ore., until 2011, when they moved to McMinnville, Ore. Pete preceded her in death in 2012.
Darlene loved to cook! She was in her element cooking for friends and family, and her feasts for the crew at elk camp, including such things as whole turkeys and prime rib roasts with all the fixings, were legendary. She was also skilled at jewelry making, knitting, and crocheting, and she very much enjoyed creating and sharing beautiful pieces with her family and friends.
Darlene is survived by sons Michael (Cathy) Bisset of Yamhill, Ore., and Patrick (Jeanie) Bisset of Bend, Ore; adopted daughter Kayci (Reed) (Caldwell) Droskin of Grand Junction, Colo.; stepsons Jeff (Annie) Caldwell of Newport News, Va., and Walter Caldwell of Salem, Ore.; and 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart. Also grieving is Gayle Buck, who Darlene loved like a daughter.
Arrangements are being handled by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services, Salem. Private interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
