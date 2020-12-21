Darell Rex Kaseberg, 82, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at a memory care facility in Kennewick, Wash. Darell was born on Sept. 14, 1938, in The Dalles, Ore., to (Theodore) Rex and Irene (Bailor) Kaseberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister, Delores Haug, and younger brother, Max Kaseberg, both of The Dalles.
Darell was raised on the family farm east of The Dalles on Fifteen Mile Road. He attended Petersburg and Colonel Wright elementary schools and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1956. He participated in many clubs, was a member of the band, National Honor Society and played baseball — winning second in state in Babe Ruth.
Darell attended Oregon State University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering. He was a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity and attended the Rose Bowl with the OSU marching band. He enlisted in the ROTC program and continued to actively participate with the Oregon Air National Guard for several years.
Darell returned home to the family farm, where he worked with his dad until he married and moved to Grass Valley, Ore. He and his wife, Donna, lived there more than 30 years, raising their three children, Kim (Decker) of Camas, Wash., Kelly (Gallasch) of Kennewick, and Kyle Kaseberg of Oregon City, Ore. After divorcing, Darell moved to Antelope, where he continued to farm.
Darell was active in the Cattlemen’s Association, Oregon Wheat League, and he held board positions in the Educational Service District. He spent many hours supporting his children in their 4-H endeavors, county fair activities and hauling horse trailers to quarter horse shows. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. It was a common occurrence to see him baiting a line for someone or riding up the ski lift in his 70s with his grandchildren. Darell had 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In recent years, his Alzheimer’s disease increased and he moved from his home and farm in Antelope to the Tri-Cities to be near his daughter, Kelly, who cared for him until his death.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time.
