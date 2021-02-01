“Doc” Dannie L. Harmon of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at MCMC. He was born in Senath, Dunklin County, Mo., on May 11, 1944, to Pete Harmon and Iva (Smith) Harmon.
During his teenage years Doc, and his family moved out west to Mosier, Ore., where he graduated from Mosier High School in 1963. After high school, Doc worked at Harvey Aluminum, Ray Schultens’ Motors, Pepsi Co., Martin Marietta Aluminum, and retired from Goldendale Aluminum. In his spare time, he enjoyed racing motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, daughters Kristen Harmon, and Andrea Trujillo (Roland), and sons Dannie Harmon II (Diana), and Lee Harmon; his sisters DeLinda Koster, Janice Menzie (Randy), Cathy Smith (David), and Becky Bradley; his brother Jerry Harmon (Patty); as well as grandkids, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Pete and Iva Harmon.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1970, The Dalles, OR 97058.
The family wishes to thank the MCMC doctors, nurses, and staff, as well as Anderson’s Tribute Center staff, for their loving, compassionate care of our loved one.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
