Daniel "Dan" Joesph Wright passed away Jan. 21, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife, Angela Wright, and family. He was born Feb. 8, 1964, in Boise, Idaho to Thomas Todd Wright and Sandra Jean (Turnipseed) on Feb. 8, 1964. He grew up in Boise with his two siblings, Curt Wright and Corey (Wright) Whipps, and attended Franklin Elementary and then went on to Capital High School. He developed many lifelong friends and many wonderful memories. They often refer to him as Danny.
He graduated in 1982 and went on to attend college, which he followed with a job in laying wallpaper. He eventually found a lifelong career as an electrician. He worked for Romar Electric in Boise until he made the decision to start his own company, Contact Electric. He was well known in the industry and served residents and businesses well throughout the Treasure Valley.
He resided for many years in Nampa, Idaho, and enjoyed riding horses, which he shared that passion with his daughter, Haylie. He also volunteered and helped with high school rodeo. His hobbies also include bird hunting, camping, gardening, fishing and boating. Angela and Dan enjoyed traveling together and took many trips together, local and far, such as Greece, Costa Rica and one of their favorite places, the San Juan Islands.
In 2019, Dan moved to The Dalles, Ore., to take a job in construction with Whiting and Turner; after the project finished, he took a job with JE Dunn Construction on a data center in Hillsboro, Ore., where he was an integral part of their team and is truly missed.
Dan had an infectious smile, laugh and dazzling blue eyes. He made many friends and was always there when someone needed him. Bold and forthright, you knew where Daniel Wright stood. He was a real friend, and you were a lucky person if you knew him.
Dan will be missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife and best friend Angela; his children, Haylie Wright from Fort Worth, Texas, and Cody Melby from Washington State; his mother Sandra Jean (Turnipseed) Wright from Eagle, Idaho (his father preceded in death, Thomas Todd Wright); sister Corey (Wright) Whipps from Eagle; brother Curt Wright from Montana; Sue Kohls from Boise; Vicki (Turnipseed ) Russell and Uncle Tim Russell from Cottonwood, Idaho; sister-in-law Vivian Wright; many nieces, nephews, stepchildren and step-grandkids, who all loved him; and last but not least, his hunting dog and pal Cisco, his 1-year-old Llewellin Setter.
We invite you to share a story and bring all your joy to commemorate this wonderful man, Daniel Wright. His celebration of life will be held on March 4 at Riverside Hotel starting 5 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.