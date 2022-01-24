Damon Cecil Camp, 75, of White Salmon, Wash., passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at home. A celebration of life will be held at a date, yet to be determined.
Damon was born in Portland, Ore., to Rudolph and Lois Camp on June 22, 1946. He graduated from high school in White Salmon. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Army in Korea. He worked in construction his whole life. His last employer was SDS Lumber in Bingen, Wash. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family — hunting, outdoor activities and riding his motorcycle.
Damon is survived by his wife Judy Camp; son Pat Camp (Cyndi); son Mike Camp (Deanna); grandchildren Charlene Kelly, Mathilda Camp, Rylee Camp and Heather Camp; great-grandchildren Jerica Wright and Lilly Kelly; brother Joe Camp; and sister Alzora Zaremba. He is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Lois Camp.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dana Roberts, Stephanie Lee, Lori Lauritsen, Olivia Nielson and Mathilda Camp for their kindness and loving care. We would also like to thank the Hood River Hospice for their thoughtfulness and service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.