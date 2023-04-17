On Feb. 8, 2023, Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Fullenwider (71) reunited with family and friends in Heaven. Born July 11, 1951, in North Dakota, Cindy was the third of four children born to Jim and Donna Peterson. As a baby, they moved to Oregon and settled in The Dalles, where Cindy received her education and graduated from The Dalles High School.
She then had two children, Josh and Jeremy, in 1976 and 1977, respectively, and married Marshall Fullenwider in 1983. Cindy and Marshall raised their children in Boyd while the boys attended and graduated from Dufur elementary and Dufur High School, and then later divorced and remained close friends.
Cindy was a mother to all children and easily made friends whose relationships lasted a lifetime. She was a mother, a friend and a sibling with unconditional love and a pillar of support to all her friends and family. She couldn’t wait to spend time with her girlfriends and be with her family as often as possible. Her positivity about life and her devotion to God was unmatched and infectious.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Josh and Jessica and Jeremy and Lindsey; brother and sisters Danny Peterson, Jill Kelsey and Anita Rensing; her grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Gracie, Casey and Claire' and her great-grandson Noah, as well as dozens of friends and family that will carry her in their hearts forever.
Her celebration of life is scheduled for May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Last Stop Saloon in The Dalles.
