Craig Allen Starnes, age 53 of The Dalles, Ore., died on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Ore. Craig was born on Oct. 27, 1968, in Grinnell, Iowa, to Larry and Shirley Starnes (Emmert). He was raised on the family farm in Chester Township and educated in Grinnell, Iowa.
Craig worked many years making double hung windows for Wenco Windows (Jeld-Wen) in Grinnell. In 2005, Craig moved to Hood River, Ore., where he worked for several years at Cardinal IG Glass in the shapes department.
Craig loved the Pacific Northwest. He had a passion for mountain biking. He enjoyed water sports and fishing on the Columbia River. He enjoyed visiting Mount Hood and the Pacific Ocean. Craig also enjoyed hunting deer and raccoon, amongst other critters. He got his first deer when he was 13 years old. Craig had a grand passion for music. He was a pretty good singer! He took second place in the Colgate Country Music Showdown in The Dalles, singing one of his favorite songs, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” of Brooks and Dunn. Craig loved karaoke and could get any party started. Craig was a friend to all.
Craig was a member in Faith of The First United Methodist Church in The Dalles.
Craig is survived by his father Larry Starnes of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; his son Ryan Starnes of Colfax, Iowa; his siblings Sara Vega (Starnes) of Hood River, and Matthew Storm of Portland; two nieces, Emma and Natalia Vega; and one aunt, two uncles and cousins. Craig was preceded in death by his grandparents Don and Ida Starnes and Lee and Mary Emmert, his mother Shirley Starnes (Emmert) in November 2020, and uncles Marvin and Willard Emmert.
Memorial services to be determined at a later date in Grinnell, Iowa.
Out in the country past the city limit sign … may you rest in peace.
Any memorials can be made to Smith Funeral Home, 1103 Broad Street, Grinnell, IA 50112, to help pay for Craig’s interment expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
