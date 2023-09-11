Affectionately known to some of us or all of us as Courtneybug, Court, CRAE CRAE, sissy, bug — all beloved nicknames for her — Courtney Rachelle Ann Erikson was born in Hood River, Ore., on Sept. 23, 1995, and completed her earthly journey in Wickenburg, Ariz., on Feb. 5, 2023.
Courtney was born and raised in Parkdale, Ore. She attended Parkdale Elementary School, Wy’east Middle School and Hood River Valley High School, graduating in 2013. Her school years brought many challenges and lots of hospitalizations, but she always did it with a cheerful outlook and a smile. She “believed” all was going to be OK. She developed a deep love of supercross, VW bugs, crocheting, and animals (goats and dogs mostly). She had a heart of gold and was an inspiration to many people for her positive outlook on life, her kindness and unselfishness. Courtney had a deep love for her friends and family. She did get a second chance at life on Dec. 19, 2019, after a double lung transplant for cystic fibrosis. After transplant she had many difficulties, which she took in stride and decided the best motto for her life now was “today was a good day.” She exhibited her life with a positive attitude and a smile on her face.
Courtney will be remembered for her kindness, her unending love of animals, and willingness to not wear anything matching. Gone too early, but never forgotten.
A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale. Donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Parkdale Fire Department.
