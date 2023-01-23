Clifford (Cliff) Eugene Beam was born the fifth child of Joseph William and Mildred Ione (Harper) Beam at Willow Creek, Mont., on Jan. 22, 1926. Cliff passed at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 18, 2023, four days short of his 97th birthday.
Cliff attended Willow Creek grade school through the second grade. The family moved to the Hood River Valley in Oregon, where Cliff attended Dee grade school through the eighth grade. He graduated from Parkdale High School. Cliff made a point to attend Parkdale High School reunions yearly. Cliff entered the Navy during World War II in June of 1944 and did his basic training at Farragut, Idaho. He was assigned to the destroyer Metcalf and served in the Pacific earning three battle stars. He was discharged in June of 1946 with the rank of Storekeeper 3/c and returned to the Hood River Valley.
He married Phyllis Audrey Cantrell in November of 1948 and to this union two sons were born; Douglas (Doug) in 1949 and Mark in 1951. He helped in Merle Easton’s grocery store the fall of 1947 and soon learned meat cutting. He then worked for Safeway until Merle convinced him the return to work for him. Cliff bought the store in Hood River from Merle in 1962 and operated it as Cliff’s Market until he retired and sold out in 1988. Cliff lost his first wife Phyllis in 1986.
Cliff wintered many years in Yuma, Ariz. While in Yuma, he met Dorothy Horst and they were married in 1991. They spent their winters in Yuma and had their main residence in Billings, Mont. Dorothy passed in 2018.
Cliff was a life member of the American Legion, The VFW, and the Elks, where he has a past Exalted Ruler of Hood River Elks. He took up golf in later years. He enjoyed the fellowship and the game. Cliff also liked watching grandchildren participating in their sports and activities.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents; sister Virginia Adamson Lee; brothers Beam, Charles William, Benjamin Howard, Kenneth Joseph, and Chester Ronald; and son Mark Steven. He is survived by his brother James and his son Douglas. At his passing he had eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Cliff will be laid to rest in Idlewild Cemetary in Hood River. No service is planned at this time. He had a long, well lived life.
