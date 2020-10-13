Claris J. (Campbell) Fraley was born Feb. 12, 1931, in The Dalles, Ore., to Eldon and Rachel (Look) Fraley, and passed away in The Dalles on Oct. 5, 2020, at age 89. She attended schools in The Dalles and Gresham, graduating in 1948. Claris had many fond memories of spending time with her grandparents, Clarence and Della Look, who farmed around The Dalles area. The oldest of three siblings, she was always there for her younger sister and brother.
After high school, she attended one year of nursing school. It was while working at The Dalles Hospital that she met her future husband, Tom Campbell, a rancher from Eastern Oregon. They were married in Portland on Sept. 11, 1949, and a new chapter in her life began when they moved first to Pendleton, where she worked as a legal secretary, then to a sheep ranch near Kimberly, Ore., where five children were born and raised.
Claris’ talent as a singer was soon discovered and she sang at many weddings, funerals and other functions over the years. She loved her flowers and garden, canning or freezing her produce, as well as processing every variety of fruit picked at Kimberly Orchards. Her pickles, jams and fruits were second to none! Claris was an outstanding cook. She made everyone welcome in her home and always made sure no one left hungry! She was an accomplished seamstress and knitted or crocheted a lot of slippers, caps, sweaters and other items that were mostly given as gifts. She volunteered at many community events and served as an EMT for a time. Claris was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. She especially loved sharing her musical talents with children. Although not an avid sports fan, she supported all her children’s events, from ball games, track meets and rodeo, to plays, holiday programs and 4-H.
Later, Claris and Tom divorced, and she first moved to Cannon Beach, then to Portland, Boring, and finally to Flagstone Assisted Living in The Dalles. During this time, she pursued her passions of music, singing, poetry, theater and writing, as well as volunteering at her church. She was a woman of faith who made many life-long friends who shared her passions.
Claris is survived by her children, Kevin (Sue Montgomery) Campbell of Portland, Ore., Tom (Jane) Campbell of Lonerock, Ore., Lisa (Roger) Chambers of Pasco, Wash., Brian (Cheryl) Campbell, of Imbler, Ore., and John (Kelli) Campbell of Stanfield, Ore.; sister Dee (Jerry) Sloan of Richland, Wash.; and brother Clair (Pat) Fancher of Murrells Inlet, S.C. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Rachel, stepfather Newell Fancher, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the I.O.O.F Cherry Heights Cemetery, 1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles. A reception will immediately follow at approximately noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Please wear a mask/facial covering and maintain social distance from those not in your household.
In honor of Claris’ love for the Kimberly-Monument community, memorial contributions may be made to the Monument Senior Center, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR 97058. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel.
