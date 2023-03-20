Clarice Hazel Sorensen Knoll passed away Jan. 5, 2023, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. Clarice Hazel Sorensen was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Minot, N.D., to Clarence Christian Sorensen and Hazel Ella Bauch Sorensen. She was the youngest of three children; her sister, Shirley, was six years older, and brother, Carrol, was four years older. They lived on a farm in North Dakota, which was lost in the Depression and drought in 1939. Her father began using his harness making skills to become a shoe repairman and opened his own shop.
At 10 years old Clarice and the family moved from North Dakota to Tacoma, Wash. Clarice started Jason Lee Junior High School in Tacoma in the fall of 1944 and met the boy who would become her future husband. In November 1949 as seniors at Stadium High School, Clarice and Ronnie Knoll became sweethearts. Together they shared a lifetime of adventures.
Clarice and Ron married on April 19, 1952. The happy couple moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1954 after Ron was discharged from the Navy. Clarice got a job at the Oregon Lumber Company, just outside of Hood River, and worked from 1954 until 1994, being a valuable employee who worked in all levels of the office administration. Ron started work with his father, Joe, at the Hood River Chrysler Dodge car dealership. Ron and Clarice took over the Hood River dealership in the early 1960s and ran it through lean and good years until the sale in 1998.
Clarice and Ron really enjoyed life. They traveled the globe with friends, frequented local ski resorts, played golf as often as work allowed, and fulfilled Ron’s passion of flying by owning a small private plane. Clarice also spent time as a treasured volunteer in the Hood River community, volunteering at Hospice Services, her church, and the local hospital.
Ron Knoll pre-deceased Clarice on December 10, 1999. Clarice is survived by loving members of the Sorensen family and Knoll family, who will miss her cheerful words of wisdom and delightful smile very much.
Memorial services to celebrate the beautiful Clarice Sorensen Knoll were held March 18 at Hood River Valley Christian Church. A private committal service was held at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hood River Valley Christian Church or Providence Hospice of the Gorge c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center,1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
