Helen Claire (Hogan) Widener was born April 18, 1936, in Longmont, Colo., to Ralph and Helen Hogan. The family moved to The Dalles, Ore., in the 1940s, where they owned and operated The Dalles Optimist printers.
Claire married Keven Widener on June 12, 1954. In 1966, they moved to Eugene, Ore., to attend Northwest Christian College, where Keven studied to become a pastor. Keven and Claire served God in several churches throughout their lives. The Christian churches in Alvadore, Ore., Mapleton, Ore., Palouse, Wash., the Four-square churches in Eastside of Gresham, Ore., Hood River, attended New Hope in Salem, and served as Elders at Salem First Christian church.
They celebrated 64 years of marriage before Keven passed on June 29, 2018. Claire followed him to heaven on Oct. 18, 2020. Keven and Claire were known for their love and kindness toward people. They loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping, she also loved reading and writing.
Claire was proceeded in death by her husband, mother, father and her only sibling, Tom. She is survived by her children, Dr. Gregory Widener (Dr. Jeanne), Kyle Widener (Pat), and Lind Birgenheier (Bob); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Jane Hogan and Sharon Depuy; and two nieces and one nephew.
Because of the pandemic, there will be limited seating for the service for Claire Widener held on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at Salem First Christian Church. If you want to attend in person, please sign up for it at widenerhome@gmail.com. The service will be live streamed for the public at facebook.com/SalemFCC. Please send any remembrances you wish to share with the family to kcwide@msn.com. We hope to have a public gathering to honor her at a future date.
