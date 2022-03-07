Cindy Lee Wakamatsu passed away March 2, 2022, at her home in Portland, Ore., with family by her side and was 67 years of age at the time of her passing.
Cindy was born on Sept. 14, 1954, in Portland to John D. Sandersfeld and Florence Kelly Sandersfeld. She graduated from David Douglas High School. Cindy married Michael R. Wakamatsu on Aug. 28, 1981, in Portland. The ceremony being held at the Chapel Air Force guard station in Portland, and it was a beautiful ceremony and a great reception ending with some of the guests being escorted off of the airport runway by security after becoming lost leaving the reception.
Cindy started her career with the Internal Revenue Service in March 1974, as a filing clerk but worked her way through the ranks of the IRS becoming a secretary, an auditor, a revenue agent, and an appeals officer. She ended her career as a supervisor in the appeals division, quite an achievement for a person who did not have a college degree. Cindy retired in June 2010 after 34 years with the IRS.
While Cindy was not what you would call an athletic type, she did enjoy a lot of after work sports activities such skiing, soft ball, volleyball, and bowling during her years at the IRS. But more than the sports activities she enjoyed getting together with friends and co-workers. Cindy continued in her bowling league with friends, family and co-workers up until the pandemic shut things down.
While Cindy resided mostly in Portland her entire life she did reside in Medford, Ore., for a short time as a result of a promotion the required her to move but another promotion brought her back to Portland.
While not a permanent residence, she purchased a log cabin in Ocean Park, Wash., located on the Long Beach peninsula. This was one of Cindy favorite spots where she could kick back and relax or do her gardening. She loved to have family and friends come to the cabin to get together and maybe do some clam digging. Cindy became quite a clam digger.
Cindy is survived by her husband Michael Wakamatsu, her daughter Danita Wakamatsu, and her son Matthew Wakamatsu and Matt’s Wife Yulia. She has three grandchildren, Danita’s two daughters, Manaia and Malaya, and Matt and Yulia daughter Malia. The grandchildren have become a great part of Cindy’s life and she adores them.
Cindy was an only child, so Mike’s siblings have become even closer to Cindy: Judith Wols and her husband Warren, Leland Wakamatsu and his wife Sandra, and Steve Wakamatsu and his wife Kristi. She is preceded in death by mother Florence S. Sandersfeld, who passed away July 29, 1992, at the age of 61, and father John D. Sandersfeld, who passed away Sept. 19, 2016, at the age of 89.
A memorial service and time to celebrate Cindy’s life is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with a reception to follow. Graveside committal will follow the reception at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
