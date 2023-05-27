Christopher James Van Ness passed away on April 28, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Christopher was born in Richland, Wash., on June 18, 1971. He is survived by two older siblings, Jeff and Laurie, and his two children, Emma and Sammy.
Chris grew up in The Dalles, Ore. After high school, he became a United States Marine and served our country for four years. After the military, he got a job working for BNSF Railroad as a track inspector, a trade he and his father enjoyed.
Through rain, sleet or snow, he faithfully delivered the newspaper for the Columbia River Gorge area. He took his camera with him wherever he went and captured some of the best sunrise / sunset pictures on his route. Chris was musically gifted and played a variety of instruments; however, the electric guitar was his favorite. He could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. His smile would light up the room! He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life and left a lasting impression in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 92 Dalen St., Carson. Celebrations will continue directly following the service at the American Legion, 841 Wind River Road, Carson.
