Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Charlotte Jean Rouse was called into heavenly rest on July 10, 2021. Charlotte was born to Everett Steve and Gertrude Fortner in Pindall, Ark. She was the youngest of a large family and shortly before her birth, the family moved to Benton City, Wash. Charlotte spent the next 20 years in the vicinity until one day, she found a note under her windshield wiper at Zips, where she worked as a car hop. And then (what do they say now?), “The rest is history.”
Sherman Rouse and Charlotte were married in June 1968. After spending their honeymoon on a lookout tower in Northern Idaho, the young married couple moved to Ellensburg, Wash., where Charlotte supported the family and Sherman finished his teaching degree.
In 1971, after graduation, they moved to Glenwood, Wash., where Charlotte became a homemaker and Sherman taught school. In 1982, the family of five moved to White Salmon, Wash., where all of their children graduated from high school. Charlotte spent the next 20 years working as a bank teller and an insurance agent. With all of the kids grown, Charlotte and Sherman decided to move south, where they would no longer have to fight the snow and they could both dabble in the arts and the sunshine. They settled in a small town called Rio Rico, just outside the art community of Tubac, Ariz.
Charlotte is survived by her sisters Gerene Hamilton, Delpha Love, Janie and husband Larry Boylan; brothers Harlan and wife Norma Fortner, and Cecil and wife Regina Fortner; daughters Angela Jule Rouse and Sarah Renea Rouse; son Raymond Rafe and wife Colleen Rouse; grandchildren Grant Eugene Lynn, Braden Dennis Lynn, Evita Renea Lynn, Logan Daniel Predeek, Lukas Alan Predeek and Elijah Oliver Rouse.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett, White Salmon, on Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-311.
