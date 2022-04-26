Charles E. Whitecotton passed away April 23, 2022, at the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Charles was born June 10, 1967, and was 54 years of age at the time of his passing.
A time of viewing is planned for 3-5 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Charles and his wife Hope are part of our houseless community in Hood River and Anderson’s has adjusted the charges to a total of $1,000 in hopes that the community will help to cover this expense; call 541-386-1000 to make a payment or stop by.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
