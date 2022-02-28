Charles Francis “Chuck” Evans died at home in Hood River, Ore., on Feb. 11, 2022, with his family at his side. Chuck was nearly 85 when he went on to Glory.
Chuck was born March 15, 1937, in Washington, D.C., to Catherine and Charles Francis Evans. He met his wife Diane at Canoga Park High School, Calif. They were engaged before Chuck entered the U.S. Navy in 1955 and married in 1956. Chuck proudly served as an aviation mechanic; following honorable discharge, he used his military skills in research and development for Marquardt Aircraft. Within five years, Chuck and Diane were blessed with three daughters, Kim, Kathi, and Karin. Shortly after their fourth daughter Kristine, was born in 1967, the family moved from California to Central Oregon. In 1973, the family moved to Mt. Hood, Ore., where their fifth daughter, Joelena, was born.
After a brief stint in Iowa, the family returned to Mt. Hood, where they lived for 25 years. Chuck built a log home for his sister and maintained the family farm, raised a variety of livestock and had a huge garden. He also worked for Lava Nursery as a heavy equipment mechanic. In 2003, Chuck and Diane were ready to retire at their property in Goldendale, Wash. There they delighted in welcoming grandchildren to their home, watching them experience wide open spaces, sleep in Grandpa’s Tipi, and learn safe marksmanship on Grandpa’s shooting range.
In 2016, Chuck and Diane moved back to Hood River to be closer to loved ones. Throughout their marriage, they remained devoted to each other and to their ever-growing family and were especially blessed to celebrate a landmark 65th anniversary in September 2021.
Chuck rejoiced in his daily relationship with God. By his life as well as through his teaching and worship music, he influenced many to know and experience the Lord personally. Chuck was happiest when he and Diane gathered with their five daughters for special occasions, joined by grandchildren to love and enjoy! Music was his language, and he would often break into song. He loved to fix things and tinker in his workshop. Chuck was a dedicated reader of everything from Bible to biography; he was a true patriot and boldly declared his love of God and country.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Diane; five daughters, Kim (Gary), Kathi (Dave), Karin (Bill), Kris (Tom), and Joelena (Mark); and his brother, Kevin Evans. Chuck also leaves for his wife Diane the blessings of 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren (plus one due in August), and three great-great-grandchildren. Chuck was preceded in death by his father Charles Evans Sr., mother Catherine Garrett, stepfather Jack Wyckoff, sister Charlene Stoltz, sister Lydia Evans, and granddaughter Elyssa Montgomery.
For information on services, please contact tntsodad@juno.com. If you wish to leave a message of remembrance for family, please visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
The family gratefully suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions to Providence Hospice of the Gorge or Providence Sunshine Club, Hood River, c/o Andersons Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
