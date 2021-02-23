Charles Henry Allen, 87, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, in White Salmon, Wash. He was born May 4, 1933, in Husum, Wash., to John and Lucille (Harris) Allen; he was raised by his siter Pauline and her husband Russel Hendrix.
Charles married June Roberta Allen in July 1984 and they made their home in White Salmon. Charles spent many years as a logger and a heavy equipment mechanic. He was a member of the White Salmon Elks and the president of the Ketchum Kalf rodeo association. He loved the outdoors; you would always find him driving Glenwood Valley looking for elk or busy at the rodeo grounds.
Charles is survived by his children, Pam Allen and John Allen (Ford), Trudy Rieper (Trout Lake) Jake and Kellie Allen (White Salmon), Steve Bartelds (Colorado), Jackie and Chris Boose (Vancouver), Cynthia Woods (Ocean Park), and Patrice and John Stonewall (Goldendale); grandchildren Jason (Danielle) Hayes, Andrew Garcia, Marty Allen, Michelle Allen and Jeremiah Stonewall; great-grandchildren Haylee Allen, and Maxwell, Mayleigh and McKennley Hayes. He is preceded in death by his wife June Allen, son Dennis Allen and grandson Chad Hayes.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
