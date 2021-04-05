If you felt the shift in the air, heard the clank of a gate latch, or caught a glimpse of an angel ascending to a place where she'll embrace eternal life, then you might already know that on Monday, March 29, 2021, Cathy Russum, loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 59.
Cathy was born on Dec. 28, 1961, in Oregon to Charles and Leuella Russum. The majority of her life was spent at her home in Trout Lake, Wash., raising her daughter and spending time with her grandkids and loved ones. She enjoyed her job and treasured her home, but most of all, loved her family and friends with all of her heart. She was kind, generous, warm, and she never skipped a beat in knowing exactly what to say at exactly the right time to say it. She had a quick wit and a sense of humor that could quirk an eyebrow or make the whole room "broohaha" until smiling faces ached or cried.
As a spirit animal, the tiger represents willpower, courage, and personal strength. Cathy adored tigers and it's just as well because her soul exemplified every bit of her favorite animal. She was fearless when she needed to be and as steady as the tiger. Somehow she knew the secret to transforming trials and tribulations into wisdom and insight.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Russum, her mother, Leuella Russum, and her favorite aunt Eleanor Russum, but her spirit is carried on by her husband, Brian Trosino, her three sisters, Christine Russum, Coreen Jespersen, and Cassandra Woods, her brother, Scot Russum, her loving daughter, Sarah Marie Jackson, her son-in-law, Russell Jackson, three beautiful grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and an extensive network of family and friends who will remember the joy and love she brought to their lives. She was bright and brilliant so the world may seem darker without her here, but her halo will soon be assigned and it's sure to be the most radiant of all.
