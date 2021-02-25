Catherine Caroline (Murphy) Schlinkman, 94, passed away at her home in King City, Ore., on Jan. 14, 2021. Kay, as she was known to all, was born in Grand Forks, N.D., to Lorna (Frederick) Murphy and Patrick Murphy on Jan. 18, 1926.
Kay grew up in White Salmon, Wash., where she attended Columbia High School and was active as a member of the student government, a cheerleader, and a majorette in the marching band. After graduating high school in 1943, she attended business school for two years in Portland, Ore., then married Bill Norris in 1946 and moved to Humboldt County, Calif.
Kay had a full and active life. She enjoyed music, painting, writing, traveling, golf and dancing. For a time in the 1950s, she became a roller-skating instructor. In the 1960s and 1970s, she learned to fly, got a private pilots license, worked at the Truckee Tahoe Airport and flew fire patrol for the Division of Forestry for three summers. She spent most of her working career as a legal secretary. Her travels took her to Japan seven times and once to Ireland in 2003 to trace her father’s family roots on a three-week journey with her son Robert and his wife Shizuyo. Her warmth and good cheer made her many friends from around the world. Beginning in her 60s, she began studying the Japanese language and continued into her 90s.
Kay is survived by her three children, Richard C. Norris, Robert W. Norris, and Terri M. Norris.
