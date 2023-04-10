Carroll David Phillips passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, at The Dalles Veterans’ home with his son Matt by his side. Carroll was born in Portales, N.M., on Dec. 16, 1936, to Lela and Amos Phillips. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sharon Phillips, and youngest son Michael Phillips. Sharon and Mike both just recently passed away. Carroll leaves behind his oldest son Matthew Phillips, along with his wife Linda and their daughter Rebecca Phillips with her two children, Bailee and Bradley Foster.
After losing his wife and son, Carroll was no longer able to live alone. He was suffering from Alzheimer’s. Carroll moved in with Matt and Linda and lived there for almost a year before he had to move to the veteran's home to get the care he needed. Carroll served in the Air Force during the early years of marriage, so the family did a lot of moving. Carroll finally retired in 1977 after 20 years of service in the Air Force as a tech sergeant. After retirement, the family bought a house in Hood River where they always called home. Carroll then worked another 20 years and retired from the Hood River County School District in 1997.
Carroll had a lot of hobbies; he created several mosaic art pieces that he spent hours getting the glass in just the right spot. He also enjoyed tinkering with just about anything and always had ideas on how to improve or fix things. Carroll was a very happy, easy-going person who was always willing to help out others with his knowledge on fixing things — he would often fix things for others and expect nothing in return. He was a very generous and kind man, husband, dad, brother, son, uncle and grandfather and was always willing to help out others in need.
The family will be planning a celebration of life for Carroll, Sharon and Mike sometime this summer. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
