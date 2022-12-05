Carolee Mae Lyddon passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Nov. 28, 2022. She was born to a large farming family in North Central Missouri but was the only child of Charles and Cecile (Cordray) Buswell, born on March 31, 1935, in the family home in Purdin, Linneus County, Mo. The Buswell family still have substantial farm holdings in that area.
Her family left the area when she was 16 because of her mother’s health, and moved to Albuquerque, N.M., in 1951. Not long after arriving she met, and three months later on Oct. 26, 1951, she married Dale Harry Lyddon, whose parents had moved to Albuquerque from Galesburg, Ill., not long before.
To their union they added a daughter Deborah Joyce (Vaday) in 1952, Phillip Dale 1954, Stephen Douglas 1955, and William Kevin in 1958. In August of 1958, the family packed up and moved to Parkdale, Ore., to be near Dale’s sister Carol Goss and family. It was a rough beginning in Parkdale as it was a tight-knit community, and the locals thought that this large family would be moving on after the harvest. This family worked hard to fit into the fabric of their new surroundings, and Dale found work where he could to support his growing family, until he was hired at the Harvey Aluminum Company in February of 1959. Dale retired from then Martin Marietta Aluminum in 1994.
Carolee found work with the other wives and mothers of Parkdale at Diamond Fruit Growers as a seasonal worker. They bought their first home in the community of Mt. Hood and the children started school there. In 1966, they bought a 17-acre pear orchard on what is now McIntosh Road south of Parkdale. Dale continued to work at the aluminum plant and run the farm with the aid of their sons, who were now high school aged.
They sold the farm in 1972 and moved to Pear Blossom Road in Hood River, Ore., and resided there until July of 2022, moving to a senior living apartment in The Dalles, Ore., to be near their son Phil.
Upon moving to Hood River, Carolee sought out summer work at the Columbia Gorge Rehabilitation Center, a private non-profit training and employment program for people with disabilities, as a production worker. When it was time to go back to the packing house that fall, she was offered a staff position, setting up a quality control/shipping receiving department. In 1980 she was offered the opportunity to attend Seattle University and obtained a degree in Rehabilitation Workshop Administration in 1982. She then served as the executive director of the Rehabilitation Center for three years. The position also included overseeing The Dalles Rehabilitation center, the Hood River Adult group home and The Dalles Adult group home. She took an early retirement with Dale when the aluminum plant closed in 1984. The plant reopened in 1986 so both she and Dale went back to their respective positions.
She returned as the executive director until another could be found to fill the position, then she stepped into the position of director of Commercial Services. She retired in 1996 and she and Dale spent many years enjoying the Columbia River Gorge, traveling whenever possible, and enjoying their four4 children, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Dale and Carolee celebrated 71 years of marriage in October of 2022.
Carolee was proceeded in death by her parents, and granddaughter Jennifer Lyddon (Isaacson) in 2005. She is survived by all the other children and grandchildren.
She was a faithful Christian and member of Tucker Road Baptist Church. Hardly a time did she and Dale miss when the church doors were open. She taught the Women’s Sunday School class, and Women’s Bible Study, facilitated the Grief Share Support group, was the church treasurer for many years, and continued to be on many committees through the years.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River, followed by a good ol’ Southern Baptist potluck dinner. Only thing missing will be her famous “Dirt Cake,” a staple when she attended.
Remembrances in her name, in lieu of flowers, etc., may be made to Tucker Road Baptist Church at the same address. Also, to Providence Hospice of Gorge.
The family would like to make special recognition and thanks to Carolee’s special friend and recent adopted family member, Hyacinth Kawatashin, of whom she met through Grief Share, and has been a faithful friend since. A few years ago, Hya promised to be by her side as her loving healthcare provider during her final days. She fulfilled that promise by going above and beyond with her excellent care, and support to the family as Carolee’s health failed more rapidly than anyone imagined it would.
Also, our special thank you to all the loving caregivers of Hospice of the Gorge who went above and beyond to keep Carolee comfortable, and to support the family in helping them care for their mother in her home.
She wanted to make a special thank you to their wonderful neighbors of 50 years on Pear Blossom Road. They became the seniors on the block and were watched over by caring neighbors.
A final thanks to her church family at Tucker Road Baptist Church who have supported Dale and Carolee for more than 40 years. She talked often of meeting them again in her eternal Heavenly home.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.