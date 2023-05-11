Our dear mother, Carol Taylor, sadly passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born on Nov. 20, 1937. She was a wonderful mother who could always be counted on to be there when we needed her. She also had many friends and came to be a well-loved member of the community in Cascade Locks, Ore.
She is predeceased by her father Earl; mother Marcelyn; two sons, Bruce and Brian; and grandson Adam. She is survived by sister Nancy; daughters Nancy and Shannon; son Brad; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carol was a force of nature; she became passionate about the land and water and fought tirelessly to protect them. She served as a member of the No Gorge Casino Group to help stop unnecessary development within the Columbia River Gorge.
Carol strived to be an accomplished professional in her early years, achieving the honor of Washington State Realtor “Women of the Year” in 1970.
Carol also embodied what it meant to be a devoted friend. Her circle of friends goes back to high school, and once you are a friend of Carol’s, you are a friend for life. She also was extremely devoted to her Shih Tzu dogs, which she absolutely adored and spoiled.
