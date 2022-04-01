Surrounded by family, Carol Braun passed away Jan. 7, 2022. Carol Fay Conner was born to Neil and Dorothy Conner in The Dalles, Ore., on June 12, 1952. She was the fourth of six children.
Carol had a full life as a mother and homemaker. She loved to read, cook, play bingo, go to the casino, and most of all visit with family.
Discovering two weeks before her death that she had metastasized cancer, she made the choice to go on Hospice. The team was very kind.
Carol is survived by her husband of 35 years, Art Braun, and her two children Karren Geary of The Dalles, and Christina Gilliam of Eugene, Ore. Carol had multiple grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, Carol “Nana” will be greatly missed and a celebration of Life will be planned this summer.
Special thanks to the team at Providence Hospice of the Gorge who provided excellent guidance in a difficult situation.
