Carmel Mary Cervetto, a longtime resident of Hood River, Ore., passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born on July 18, 1927, at the home of her parents, Jack and Mary Cervetto, in Portland, Ore.
Carmel became the first-born child in the United States for her parents, both whom emigrated from Northern Italy. She was immensely proud of her Italian heritage and truly personified the cultural blend of two worlds, between an Italian heritage and the love of being American.
Carmel attended Holy Redeemer Grade School, Jefferson High School, Immaculate Academy and finally Seattle University. She was an accomplished accordionist, pianist, and dancer.
In 1949, she married Douglas “Gene” Savoy. Gene became a famous world explorer who was rumored to be the inspiration of the movie icon Indiana Jones. When Gene tried to encourage Carmel to leave their two young sons, Geno and Jon, with her parents in order to join him in the jungles of South America, Carmel — in a time when divorce was frowned upon and scandalous — choose to divorce Gene to focus on raising their children in a normal environment.
Later in 1963, Carmel married Paul Federici, a real estate entrepreneur. Paul was instrumental in converting the old Neighbors of Woodcraft compound into what is now today the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Carmel’s marriage to Mr. Federici ended in the late 1970s. Carmel and Paul had a son, Paul, who now lives in Minnesota.
Carmel led a very full life beyond being a wife, mother, caregiver, as she has held a number of positions and volunteered her personal time abundantly. From berry picking to owning the Meredith Motel in Hood River, Carmel approached her jobs with all intentions of doing them right and being the best at them she could be. After selling the motel, Carmel became a clerk for the criminal and civil court of Hood River.
To say that Carmel was active would be an immense understatement when pressed against her expansive list of activities even after retirement. She was never one to be idle.Carmel was very involved in volunteering as the manager for the Hood River Memorial Hospital gift shop. Due to the unprecedented amount of sales she had reached in marketing the famous Beanie Babies at the shop, she was crowned the title “Beanie Baby Queen” for the large amount of income she helped bring in to the hospital. This revenue from the gift shop supported many of the hospital’s projects that directly supported patients and their families.
Carmel was also a member and past president of the Altar Society, St. Mary’s Church, Hood River, member at the Emblem Club, American Legion Auxiliary and a volunteer at the Hood River Historical Museum.
Carmel loved to travel with her family members. In addition to domestic trips to San Francisco, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Boston, New York, Reno, Hawaii, and Minneapolis, she enjoyed excursions to Mexico, Italy, Montreal, Quebec, and more. Prior to the pandemic, Carmel continued to dine with good friends Frances, Judy, and Dolores, as well as good friend and neighbor Fritz and his family.
Carmel is survived by her sons, Geno Michaels and fiancé’, Kathy Hayden, Paul Federici and his wife, Kerry, and Jon Federici and his partner, Yvette Gervais; grandchildren Evan Michaels and his wife Kelly, Keith Michaels and his wife Kyunghwa, Vanessa Michaels, Katie Painter, and Emily Painter; great-grandchildren, Micaila Michaels and Lorelei Michaels; sister, Delores Cervetto; and a large contingency of nieces and nephews and in laws.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A private committal service will be at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum of Portland on Monday, March 8.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center,1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
