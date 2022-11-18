Carlos Alberto Oriz Jr., a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 25, 2000, in The Dalles to Carlos Alberto Oriz Sr. and April Dawn Idema Oriz.
He was a lovely son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. He loved to fish, go camping, loved hiking with his sisters and enjoyed his new job with his dad at SDS. He’d do anything for anyone.
Carlos is survived by Carlos Alberto Oriz Sr. (dad), April Dawn Idema Oriz (mom), Ryesha Valdez (sister), Nedina Idema (sister), Diana Sedano-Idema (sister), Izzy Oriz (brother), Sylvia Idema (grandmother), Diana and Jerry Huskey (aunt and uncle), Roman Oriz Leon (Grandfather), Maria Guadalupe Perez Medrano (Grandmother), German Valdez (Brother-in-law), Anabell Valdez (Niece), Wayne Idema (Nephew), Jake (brother-in-law), Angel Oriz, Roman Oriz, Rosa Oriz, Chuwy Oriz y familias, and all his cousins too.
He loved you all so very much he leaves behind A BIG GIANT laughter and hugs! I love you my Sonny Boy, you're not alone anymore.
