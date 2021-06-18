Carl Russell Shinkle passed away on June 8, 2021, at the age of 75. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on Feb. 23, 1946.
Carl grew up and went to high school in Hood River for three years, and then when his family moved to The Dalles, Ore., he completed his senior year there. His college career began and ended at Western Oregon University, which was then O.C.E.
He focused his studies in the area of literature, and becoming a teacher of high school English was a goal he easily achieved.
Carl began his teaching career at North Salem High School. He was an amazing teacher. His students enjoyed him and they knew how much he cared for them. Many connected with him even after his retirement to let him know how much he had affected their lives. He taught everything from Senior Specials his first year to Advanced Placement, College Writing, Film as Lit, Sophomore English, etc. Through all 30 years of his teaching he was a loyal Viking and that strong connection never left him.
He was inducted into the North High Hall of Fame in the area of service with regard to sports. He timed football games (in all kinds of weather), announced basketball games, and was especially passionate about announcing baseball games.
He was the PA for baseball man since 2000. He didn't just announce games, but also printed a roster and a feature story for every home game. Carl traveled to away games and kept score meticulously so that he was often known as "the official book." The only games he missed occurred during a spring break trip to Florida to catch up on his Detroit Tigers. He is known by umpires, fans, opponents et al. as part of the fabric of North Salem Baseball. He won the Merit Award from the Oregon High School's Baseball Coaches Association.
Carl was also an avid fan of Oregon State Women's basketball. He had season tickets and enjoyed following their pursuits after graduation and on into the WNBA.
Carl loved being the driver who could take his friends on sallies, as they were called. Sallying forth was such fun. He especially loved the mountains, and the photos from those sallies are amazing. The beauty of the Pacific Northwest delighted him and he spread his love for it to others. He loved the Gorge and Hood River where he could revive old memories with his brother Dale.
Carl loved to tease and be teased and was the master of sarcasm. His family and friends will remember him for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and so much more.
He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Shinkle and Zelda Spencer-Shinkle. Survivors include his brother Dale Shinkle, sister-in-law Sarah Shinkle, nephew Alan Shinkle (wife, Heidi), and nieces Marcella Brooks and Meredith Shinkle.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 5:30 p.m. on June 24 at the North High football field. Donations can be sent to the North Salem baseball program. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
