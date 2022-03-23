Candace Arens Kelly, born Feb. 3, 1945, in Hood River, Ore., to Ada May and John Arens, died March 7, 2022, at her home in Portland, Ore., of renal failure.

She is survived by her son Christopher Kelly (wife Shelly and son Duncan) of Ridgefield, Wash., and son Patrick Kelly (wife Kristen and son James) of Tigard, Ore.; sister Jill Arens Jernstedt (Ken) of Portland; brother John Arens (June Olson) of Stevenson, Wash.; nieces Valerie Hall (Jeff) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Amanda Berry (Matt) of St. Cloud, Minn.; nephews Adam (Meagan) of Portland, Graham Neff (Cathy) of Minneapolis and Elliot (Kristen) of Hood River.

A private ceremony is scheduled in several weeks. Remembrances may be sent to the earth angels of Housecall Providers Hospice Care, 5100 S. Macadam Ave., Suite 200, Portland, OR 97239.

To plant a tree in memory of Candace Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

