Candace Arens Kelly, born Feb. 3, 1945, in Hood River, Ore., to Ada May and John Arens, died March 7, 2022, at her home in Portland, Ore., of renal failure.
She is survived by her son Christopher Kelly (wife Shelly and son Duncan) of Ridgefield, Wash., and son Patrick Kelly (wife Kristen and son James) of Tigard, Ore.; sister Jill Arens Jernstedt (Ken) of Portland; brother John Arens (June Olson) of Stevenson, Wash.; nieces Valerie Hall (Jeff) of Minneapolis, Minn., and Amanda Berry (Matt) of St. Cloud, Minn.; nephews Adam (Meagan) of Portland, Graham Neff (Cathy) of Minneapolis and Elliot (Kristen) of Hood River.
A private ceremony is scheduled in several weeks. Remembrances may be sent to the earth angels of Housecall Providers Hospice Care, 5100 S. Macadam Ave., Suite 200, Portland, OR 97239.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.