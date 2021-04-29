Calvin Henry DeMaris passed away on Sept. 6, 2020, in Aloha, Ore. He was born July 31, 1925, in Eightmile, Ore., to Leroy and Maree DeMaris. The family moved to the Goldendale, Wash., area when he started school. On his 18th birthday, he married Helen Ledford. He worked in the lumber industry until he retired and was the head saw filer at SDS in Bingen, Wash., for many years.
He loved his friends, music, dancing, the 49ers, NASCAR and building and fixing things. He was always glad to help anyone who needed it. After retirement, he and Helen enjoyed traveling to Eastern Oregon. Helen passed away in 2012 after 69 years of marriage.
He is survived by his daughter, Diana, grandsons John Clenaghen of Tigard and Mike Clenaghen of Aloha, and his great-grandson, Elijah Clenaghen of Portland.
