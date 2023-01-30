Alexander (Bucky) Buster Klantchnek Jr. was born on Aug. 20, 1945, in Yakima, Wash., and grew up in Hood River, Ore. He joined the Air Force right out of High School and when he returned to Hood River, he started his long career with Diamond Fruit.
It is at Diamond that he met the love of his life, Trudy Goss. Together they bought the family orchard and had three children. Bucky spent long days running their orchard and nights as a supervisor at Diamond. His passions included fishing, golfing, bowling and coaching his children in sports.
He passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. Bucky was preceded in death by his parents Alexander Klantchnek Sr. and May Klantchnek, and his granddaughter Genesis Acol. He is survived by his two sisters, Peggy (Peter) Kinsey and Linda Breeze; his wife Trudy Klantchnek; his daughters Malinda (Reed) Acol and Megan (George) Winn and his son Randy (Camie) Klantchnek; and grandchildren Nathaniel Acol, Tara Acol, Brinley Acol, Truman Klantchnek and Katarina Klantchnek.
A memorial service was held Jan. 28 at the Hood River Church of Christ, Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
