Bonnie Faye Stubbs Ternahan was born on Dec. 5, 1926, in Boswell, Okla., to her loving parents, Katie Mae and Charles Duncan Stubbs. She had nine brother and sisters. Bonnie passed away on Sept. 4, 2023, under hospice care at home at Underwood, Wash.
Bonnie grew up on a farm, attending a one-room primary school. She was a good student, “promoted one grade early.” She walked two miles to school. Her mother bought her a woolen coat by mail order for cold weather.
She lived in town to attend high school, working as a housekeeper. After graduating from high school, she attended Southeastern State University in Durant, Okla. She met her future husband Harley on a blind date set up by a girlfriend. In May 1946, they married in Durant after Bonnie’s sophomore college year. They drove to Washington via California in Harley’s 1939 Oldsmobile. She was amazed to see snowcapped Mount Shasta, having grown up in Oklahoma’s flatland.
Harley and Bonnie had four children and farmed for more than 60 years on “The Home Place.” They raised Angus cattle, hay, and pears. As a mother, she was involved in her children’s education and social development: All her children went on to college. Bonnie was the epitome of gracious Southern hospitality, urging second helpings at the dinner table on visitors and family members alike.
Besides raising her family, Bonnie worked off the farm. Jobs included packing pears at Underwood Fruit and 14 years at the Western Fish Nutrition Lab at Willard, followed by 17 years at McCoy-Holliston Insurance. She retired to care for Harley, who passed on at age 99 in 2012. She bowled in leagues and made many bowling trips to tournaments until age 94. After retirement, her flower garden was her special joy.
Bonnie’s special friends and neighbors at Underwood are: The Ziegler family, the Hubers, the Koch family of Mill A, and the Halver family (Nancylee Halver Hadley and Mike Hadley in recent years) as well as her very good friend Verna Smith, who assisted Bonnie in many ways.
Bonnie Faye Ternahan was predeceased by her husband Harley, daughter Kathie Holter, son-in-law Ervin Holter and grandson Brian Holter, as well as seven brothers and sisters. She leaves to mourn her surviving children, Philip (Lucille), Jeanne (John Pino), and Sally (Richard Gallagher), as well as her grandchildren Coriolana DeVine (Derek Van Wycoff), Patrick Ternahan, Mathew Holter (Devon), Kevin Gallagher (Vanessa), Brenna Steed (Tristan), Kristin Bielskis (Barnaby) and Adam Pino. Great-grandchildren include Octavia, Daniela, and Cheyenne DeVine, Kellen and Meara Gallagher, Paisley and Asher Bielskis, and great-great-grandchildren Angelica Devine, Elijah Devine, Grayson Cramer and Nolan Steed. Bonnie leaves her sister, Mattie Payne of Aztec, N.M., and brother John Stubbs of Oklahoma.
The family is grateful to the Heart of Hospice caregivers and Drs. Samuels and Gingrich who treated her during her illness. A graveside service will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donate to a cancer-focused charity or one of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.