Bonnie Marie Lamb was born April 3, 1930, to Otis and Nina Acker. The family lived in Vancouver and Washougal, Wash., before buying their property in Carson, Wash. That property has been referred to as the Acker ranch on Wind River.
Bonnie was tireless. She loved a brisk hike (good luck keeping up with her) and would let loose a full-throated yodel at the mountain’s top, to the delight of those with her. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Great baking was a family trait; her pies disappeared quickly at family gatherings.
Bonnie’s childhood years were filled with adventure. She loved the outdoors: Horseback riding, picking wild berries and extended camping in the Mount Adams and Indian Heaven wildernesses.
She sang in high school and was Yell Leader with pals Jo Cameron and Shirley Van Camp.
Her first job laid the path for all her later pursuits. After graduating from SHS, she trained as a fire lookout for the USFS. It was there that she met her future husband, Arvid Lamb. Bonnie, stationed on Observation Peak would exchange radio calls with Arvid, who worked the Red Mountain and Grassy Knoll lookouts.
They married in 1950 and she continued her outdoor interests, usually with her children in tow. Summers were filled with adventure. There were harrowing clearcut ridge rides on nearly impassable log roads in pursuit of wild blackberries, searches for morel mushrooms. There were epic backpacking and camping trips into the Gifford Pinchot.
She returned to employment in the 1960s, pulling veneer in sawmills for Hegewald and later Louisiana Pacific. L.P. closed its mill in 1976 and Bonnie began a new career as the Brush Crew Foreman for Krohn Lumber and Ober Logging Company.
For 17 years she and her team of local youth, along with saw partner Ole Nelson, cleared streams of logging debris, fought wildfires and built fire trails. She was locally famous for being a “lady timber faller.” Her young crews were challenged by her stamina and work ethic and delighted by her humor.
She retired in 1993 to help her sister, Betty, care for their father. In 1994, husband Arvid was diagnosed with lung cancer. She cared for him until his death in 1995. She kept her chainsaws busy by thinning their 32 acres and building wide paths through it. Her dear friend and neighbor, Eileen Hutton and husband John, would frequently walk those paths.
In time her adventures broadened again, and she shared many years with her close friend and companion Jim Johnson, traveling, fishing and hunting.
She fell her last tree at 86. The following day she experienced a stroke. She lived six more years at Rock Cove Assisted Living, often walking to the park to feed the geese.
She passed on May 20, 2022, attended by her friends, family and caregivers. Her dear friend Jim Johnson had passed eight weeks earlier.
Preceding her in death were her husband Arvid Lamb and her siblings Betty, Barbara and George. She is survived by her children Rebecca Lamb (Greg Lahti), Leslie Nix (Bill Nix), John Lamb and Ann Lamb.
Donations in her name may be given to Home At Last Animal Shelter, The Dalles, Ore., The Pacific Crest Trail Association, or the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center.
Family will host a memorial for her later this summer. An announcement will be posted.
