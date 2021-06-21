Bob Wheble
Oct. 25, 1954 - May 26, 2021
His death, a one on one hockey match with cancer, ended with a score of 3-2. Bob lived in the Gorge for 17 years and never once bought a breeze-by pass and that tells you something about Bob. He lived in the present, welcoming the spontaneity of life. He was a master craftsman and artist with wood, he never wore pants. In the winter it was shorts and uggs, in the summer he wore a Utilikilt and flip flops. Sources say he was the only guy they ever saw build a house in a skirt. He loved the ocean and water of any kind, his favorite hobby was wind surfing with Mike, and you could find them down at Doug’s any time it was blowing like stink. He loved a good adventure and never passed on a good time. As a lover of music, he and his partner, Annette Tara Peyralans, would take advantage of the plethora of live music the Gorge has to offer and travel the Northwest for festivals; he never missed a Sunday show. He was gregarious and fun-loving, and you felt like the funniest human in the world around Bob. He always said you only need to know how to cook one dish; well, he had two. Caesar salad and King crab cakes were his specialties. He played hockey and would get together with his brothers every winter for a pond hockey tournament on the East Coast. He came to the Gorge for the wind, but stayed for the company. Above all, Bob loved life and enjoyed himself while living it. Even when the cancer was up 3-2, he kept a positive attitude. He couldn’t bare seeing everybody having all the fun without him.
He was born to John and Gloria Wheble of Kingston, Mass., and was predeceased by his son, Sean Haley Wheble, his brother, Jim Wheble, and is survived by his daughter, Cassie Colleen Haley, his partner, Annette Tara Peyralans and her children, Okoree and Gabrienne Peyralans, his brother from another mother, Mike Nelson and family, the entire Wheble family, and all of the people who had the pleasure of enjoying his free spirit. In lieu of flowers, get a colonoscopy and please enjoy yourself in the name of Bob. Go see a live show and dance the night away, he would love that.
Private Gorge family celebration at a later date.
