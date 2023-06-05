William (Bill) A. Holtmann, beloved husband, father, stepfather, papa, grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away on May 30, 2023, from multiple myeloma cancer. He was 85 years old.
Bill was born in Elgin, Neb., on Dec. 6, 1937. He was the seventh child of 10 children born to Frederick and Nellie Holtmann (Buckmaster). When he was 9, his family moved to Underwood, Wash. Bill attended school in White Salmon, Wash., graduating from Columbia High School in 1956, and worked for Broughton Lumber Mill. In 1958, he married Judy Nichols and they started their own family in White Salmon. In 1963, they then moved to Alaska, living there for 20 years while working and raising their four children, Tamara, Marci, Dean and Fred.
In 1983, he moved to Vancouver, Wash. He lived for 28 years with his then wife Lillian Simasko until she passed away in 2011. In 2012, he married his current wife JoAnne McBride. In 2014, they moved to Gold Canyon, Ariz., until this past December, at which time they moved back to Vancouver.
He is survived by his wife JoAnne; daughter Marci; sons Dean and Fred; stepdaughter Dana; three brothers, Kenny, Rick, and Duane; grandchildren Chantelle, Tania, Brandon, Kelsie, Jaimme, Carsen and Kass; two step-granddaughters, Erin and Layne; and many great grandchildren. His daughter Tamara preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2700 E. 28th St., Vancouver, on June 17 at 1 p.m., with a gathering to follow.
Cascadia Cremation & Burial in Vancouver is handling his cremation. His ashes will be placed in the White Salmon Cemetery on Snowden Road.
