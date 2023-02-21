Bill Franklin passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, at 74 years old. Bill was born in Banner Elk, N.C., and was the youngest son of Audrey and Arlon Franklin. Bill spent the majority of his life living in Tygh Valley, Ore.
Bill graduated from South Wasco County Union High School and then worked at the Tygh Valley Timber Company, for various ranchers in the area and later worked for Cody Logging and Construction on rock crushers, becoming a foreman. He then worked for Coats Construction and Babler Bros Construction.
He had a gruff exterior but was very kind and loving. Bill was a hard worker and extremely generous. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and canning. Each year he started various vegetables to share with his family and friends. Bill often would say “Boy Howdy,” “You got that right” and “All we can do is the best we can do.”
Bill had one daughter, Elizabeth Slotterbeck, one granddaughter, Mikayla Phillips, and one great-granddaughter, Eliza Phillips-Hensley. His siblings are Jack Franklin, Jim Franklin, and Geraline Olp. We will all miss Bill dearly, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Audrey and Arlon Franklin.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Tygh Valley Cemetery. A potluck gathering at the old Tygh Valley Grade School will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate assistance with funeral costs. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
