Beverly Jane Miller (nee Lawrence) passed away in her home on May 6, 2023. She was surrounded by her sister Claire Bryan, her daughter Jayne and her “adopted” third daughter Patsy Dudley.
Beverly was born to Mr. and Mrs. Voydle Lawrence in White Salmon, Wash., on March 7, 1942. She was the middle child of eight and her oldest sister, Bobbie, actually named her. Beverly worked for Diamond Fruit in Hood River, Ore., for many years. She loved cooking, baking, reading and spending time with her family. On June 21, 1959, she married Robert J. Miller. They settled in White Salmon, and they eventually had two daughters, Jayne in 1962 and Susan in 1965. In 1978, they moved to Underwood, Wash.
Beverly was proceeded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) in 2017, her daughter Susan (Sue) in 2020, sisters Bobbie Bird and Bette Lawrence in 2017, brothers Jim in 2006 and Steven in 1995, grandchild Robert Daniel Holmes in 1983 and a stillborn boy in 1984.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Jayne Holmes, Underwood; grandchild Wayne Hunt Rathdrum, Idaho; sisters Claire Bryan, White Salmon, Mary Lawrence, Aumsville, Ore., and Joette Wall (Rick), Vancouver, Wash.; and sisters-in-law Floid Pierson, Anchorage, Alaska, and Margaret (Jim) Goodwin Hermiston, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, her daughter Jayne requests that if you choose to, please donate the money to your favorite charity. Jayne would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and physical therapists at Skyline Hospital for taking such good care of Beverly. And lastly to Providence Hospice of the Gorge. From Nancy, Andi, Daisy, Brandy, Pam, to the people on the hospice hotline, whenever Jayne had a question, they were always there for her. To Claire for finding them. To Patsy and Jesse for always being there. And to Beverly’s nieces and nephews she leaves behind. She loved you all; family was very important to both of Jayne’s parents.
Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying. Everyone who lives in me and believes in me will never die.” — John 11:25-26.
