Betty Joan Richmond, age 90, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Westmorland, Calif., to Delver D. and Mable Augusta (Jagow) Nichols.
Though the date isn’t known, the family moved to Avondale, Ariz., prior to Betty’s high school education. Betty graduated from Tolleson Union High School in 1953.
Around this time, Betty met a handsome young man stationed at nearby Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz. Betty and Rolla Melvin Richmond were married in October 1953. Betty worked as a certified beautician during this time. Following four years of Air Force service, the couple moved to Melvin’s hometown of Maupin, Ore. They had three children: Rick, Stephanie (who died of pneumonia at age 8 months) and Keith.
Melvin operated Richmond Service and Betty found work at the school cafeteria and also selling Avon products. Later she commuted to The Dalles, working as a processor at Oregon Cherry Growers until retirement in 1994.
Betty and Melvin enjoyed rockhounding, arrowhead hunting and always grew a huge garden every summer.
In 1997, Melvin passed away. Betty relocated to The Dalles, where she lived the rest of her life. In this period of her life, she enjoyed traveling and visited several countries, including China and Costa Rica. She took up square dancing and kept fit by swimming laps at the community pool. Bingo night at the senior center with her friends was always a highlight. Betty also had an interest in garage sales and loved finding a great bargain. As before, she grew a garden and maintained beautiful landscaping around her home. She often said that when she was gardening, all of her stress went away.
Betty had four granddaughters and enjoyed visiting them and keeping up on the interests and activities of their lives.She had a strong desire to provide for her children and their children as best as she could.
Always very independent, Betty lived in her own home until only six weeks prior to her passing. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her kindness seasoned with a bit of sassiness.
Betty is survived by her son Keith, and his daughters Holly and Skylar; her granddaughters Lesa and Lori; and five great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Delver and Mable Nichols, her husband Melvin, her daughter Stephanie, son Rick, her brothers Norman and Jim and her sister Evon.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Anderson’s Celilo Chapel in The Dalles.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
