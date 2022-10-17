Betty May Green, 90, of Hood River, Ore., passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Betty, a long-time resident of Hood River, was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Gillette, Wyo., to George Hamilton and Ada Louise (Forbes) Plaster. Betty lived on the family homestead in Wyoming until she was 8, when she moved to Odell, Ore. She attended school in Odell and Parkdale.
In 1947 at the age of 15, She married the love of her life, Bob Royal Green, on Dec. 22 in Stevenson, Wash. They had four boys: Dan, Clifford, Clinton and Keith. Betty was a member of Valley Worship Center, Mount Hood, and she worked at Lage's Fruit Packing Plant during harvest. She loved preparing food and doing things with her family. She enjoyed going to coast and making many memories and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, Gwen; sons Dan and Keith (Cindy); and grandchildren Kenn, Mike, Bobby, Terra, April, Devin and Danielle. She has 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, sisters Marie, Alice and Tippie, brother George and her two sons, Clifford and Clinton.
Services were held Oct. 15 at Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, with graveside committal at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River; a reception was held at River of Life Assembly of God Church. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
