Barbaranell McMurray McLeod Collier, 90, of Wilsonville, Ore., passed on Jan. 30, 2023.
Barb was born in Langdon, N.D., in 1932. She graduated from the Cavalier, North Dakota School District, and from North Dakota State University in Home Economics Education. Barb married Thomas McLeod in Cavalier in 1953. They moved to Mississippi, Texas, where their daughter Terry was born. They then moved to Florida where Tom, an Airforce pilot, lost his life when his plane crashed. Barb and Terry moved back to North Dakota where Barb taught in the local schools.
Four years later, they moved to Ashland, Ore., where they met Mike Collier. Mike and Barb were married in 1959 in Salem, Ore. They lived in Salem, then Tumwater, Wash., where their son Scott was born. Then to Portland, Ore., and The Dalles, Ore., where their son Jay was born.
Barb worked as a substitute teacher in the Chenowith School District and later worked for the Nelson Tire Company. Barb was a member of a sorority in The Dalles, enjoyed sports (Go Beavs), sewing, and ceramics. Later in their retirement, they moved to Wilsonville to be closer to their family.
Barb is survived by her children, Terry McLeod Rice, Scott Collier and Jay Collier; her grandchildren Travis Rice, Brandon Rice, Kendall Rice Rohrer, Landon Collier, Summer Collier, and Cameron Collier; and her great-grandchildren Olivia Rice, Addison Rice, Mackenna Rice, and Everett Rohrer.
A funeral service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Portland at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18. Condolences may be made online at tmacleod3@hotmail.com.
