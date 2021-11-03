On Oct. 28, 2020, we lost a beautiful, vibrant, caring, loving, vivacious, energetic and deeply spiritual woman, Barbara Diane Meatte-Smith.
Born in the town of Rowena, Ore., to parents of Marvin L. Meatte and Nina B. Write-Meatte, Feb. 3, 1933, Barbara was raised in the town of Hood River, Ore., for most of her life. She married Larry Richard Smith, also from Hood River. Barbara is survived by three sons, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We will miss this ray of light every day. You are with your family now.
Barbara will be buried in the Meatte family plot on Nov. 6 at the Mountain View cemetery in Hood River around noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.