Barbara Gene “Bobi” Jones was born on June 13, 1937, in Hood River, Ore., to Eugene and Elizabeth Wright, the first of three daughters. She died on July 1, 2022, at her home in Hood River. Bobi attended all her school years in Hood River, maintaining lifelong friendship with many classmates. In her youth, she was active on her parents’ farm, 4-H and swim team (she was on the first team in the new Hood River pool). Bobi was fun-loving and always up for a new adventure. She loved to laugh and have a good time.
In September of 1970, Bobi married Walter ”Bud” Jones, and although it was the second marriage for both of them, they found the enduring love of their lives. Together they enjoyed skiing, golfing, dancing, rodeo and traveling. Upon retirement, they became full-time RVers, traveling extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico for 11 years. She believed the next new adventure was just around the corner and she couldn’t wait to discover it. She was always ready and eager to “GO.”
Bobi is survived by her sons, Scott and Lee (Greg) Gilkerson; her sister, Margaret Strasser; her stepdaughter, Christy Jones Irish; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Ray Gilkerson; her sister, Kathy McNerney; her stepchildren, Traci Jones Schwartz and Steve Jones; her great-granddaughter, Ashley Irish Beard; and her beloved husband Bud Jones.
Bobi was a voracious reader and consumer of current events. Until the end of her life, Bobi remained interested in the humanity of those around her and ended nearly every phone call with “I love you.” For this and a multitude of other admirable qualities, she is deeply mourned and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held in September.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.