Jesus called our sweet girl, Ashley Lynne Webb, home at the age of 34 on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1988. As Ashley would say, her home she lived at was located in Salem, Ore., her second home was in Hood River, Ore., but always said her real home is with Jesus.
Ashley had many obstacles in her life, which took her down some rough roads. She was blessed when God opened the door and helped her to find a good Christian group home with very loving caregivers. They helped her to overcome and learn new tools to handle her obstacles.
In this new adventure, her talents began to shine. She learned to color with shading. She became very talented in her diamond artwork. Just a few weeks before her passing, she attended her first oil painting class.
Ashley was a very caring young lady. She loved to help when needed (old and young and especially those with special needs). Some of her activities included bocce, bowling, basketball and swimming. She took two gold medals in the long and short slalom in the Special Olympics. She enjoyed fundraising for the event of bowling with the police and fire departments. She enjoyed being involved with the River of Life Assembly in Hood River. This included watching virtually from her home in Salem.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Adam and Nikki Webb of Hood River, brother Brandyn Webb of Portland, and brother Richard Kane of Hood River. She is also survived by grandparents Donna Webb of Hermiston, Ore., and Juanita Applegate of Hood River; Aunt Jodi Applegate of Forest Grove, Ore.; Uncle Jeff and Brenda Webb of Hermiston; Uncle Ron and Aunt Debbie Fateley of Hood River; Aunt Dianne Hayes of Hood River; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Papa Lou Applegate and Papa Ernie Webb, Uncle Larry Hayes, great-grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Donations may be made to Special Olympics at 1420 Sherman Ave., Hood River, OR 97031, or to River of Life Assembly of God, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River. A public service will be held at River of Life Assembly of God and followed by a reception. Family has requested a private graveside committal after the reception.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
