Arthur (Art) LaRoy Monroe was heaven sent on July 3, 1945, to Ethel Mae (Duling) and Oren Thomas Monroe in The Dalles, Ore. Arthur joined the family as the youngest, with five older siblings.
Art was a hard worker and was well liked by his coworkers, many of whom he formed lifelong relationships with. Art worked for more than 20 years as a millwright and 25 years as a property management specialist.
Arthur was a proud Marine who made it well known that to serve in the military was one of the most selfless acts of service to others.
Art was an avid Los Angeles Rams fan who was able to see his team win the Super Bowl this past year. He enjoyed watching his sports on TV as well as playing golf. For those of you who he didn't tell, he once birdied the 18th hole at Pebble Beach. In his later years he took up cooking and became quite the chef. He loved watching Beat Bobby Flay but did not like when Bobby got beat. Art like to tell a good story and his favorite saying was he never let the truth get in the way of a good story. Just in case, the birdie at Pebble Beach was the truth.
Art passed away on July 11, 2022, and leaves behind his beloved soulmate of 45 years, Patricia Anne Monroe. They were married Sept. 16, 1977, and were inseparable. Where you saw Art, you saw Patty. He is also survived by son Tony Monroe, daughter LaDonna Monroe, daughter Debbie (Jack) Shewbert and Son Frank (Stacy) Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his daughter-in-law Jodi Sauncy and an infant daughter.
The world is less one beautiful soul with the passing of Art.
A funeral will be held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall, The Dalles, on July 23 at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at the IOOF Cemetery on 18th and Cherry Heights at noon. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.