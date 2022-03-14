Anthony Thomas Parker (Tony) of Damascus, Ore., passed away Feb. 7, 2022, in Tuscon, Ariz. He was born May 16, 1973, at Bess Kaiser Hospital in Portland, Ore., to parents Charles and Margo Parker, who lived in Randle, Wash. Tony’s father worked for the U.S. Forest Service and moved often.
Tony lived in Washington and Oregon at various times. In 1985, his parents moved to Parkdale, Ore., where he attended Wy’east and Hood River Valley High School. He graduated in 1991. He played football starting in seventh grade and played varsity football for Hood River Valley High School until he graduated. He attended Bend Community College for one year and went to work for Albina Fuel for several years. While working for Albina Fuel in Madras, Ore., he helped an electrician and decided to go to work for Christian Electric. After training he became a Journeyman Electrician. He worked for J.H. Kelly Electric at the time of his passing.
Tony’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and skiing. He loved watching football, soccer, and baseball. He attended most of the games wherever they were.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Margo Parker; brother David Parker of Tigard, Ore.; his sons Cole and Cody Parker of Clackamas, Ore.; and Aunt Kathy Parker of Starkville, Miss.
A celebration of life will be held March 19 at 10 a.m. at Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
