Adria May Erwin, 87 of Hood River, Ore., went to be with her Lord and Savior July 31, 2023, at home surrounded by all four of her daughters. Adria was born in Mankato, Kan., and was the last of five children born to Charles and Opal Leonard. She moved with her family to the Hood River Valley in Oregon at the age of 6 months.
Adria married Samuel Gordon Erwin on May 14, 1955, in Stevenson, Wash. Together they had four daughters, whom Adria raised, in Hood River as a single mother after Sam passed away in 1964. While raising her daughters she worked a variety of jobs and stayed active bowling, crocheting, gardening and canning. She was also sure to be involved in any and all activities and clubs her daughters were taking part in, and she attended church regularly.
Along with the aforementioned activities, Adria also loved reading, hiking, traveling, going to theme parks with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing, playing games and laughing. Above all, she enjoyed spending all the time she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her niece, Louella McCarty. She made sure all the new babies in the family received a hand crocheted blanket or dress.
Adria was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gordon Erwin, both of her parents, her brothers Elmer and Richard Leonard and her sisters Margaret Lee and Jane Wood. She is survived by her daughters Gayle Erwin of Hood River, Marie Mann (Terry) of The Dalles, Ore., Truddy Smith of Hood River and Deborah Stauss (Randy) of Anderson, Mo.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 17 at Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River, with a meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Hospice of The Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
