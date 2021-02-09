Aaron Kilgore, longtime resident of White Salmon, Wash., passed away at his home on Feb. 3, 2021, at the age of 84. He was born in Mud Sand, Okla., on April 24, 1936, to Mildred (Herman) and Haston William Kilgore.
Aaron served honorably in the United States Air Force and married Patricia Lynne Davis in Winlock, Wash., on Jan. 1, 1959. Aaron made his career as a timber sales administrator for the U.S. Forest Service. In the 1980s, he and his wife Lynne owned and operated the Bingen Superette, and he later worked at the Fly Shop in Hood River.
Aaron was a member of the Back Country Outdoorsmen and the Steelheaders and helped start the Mt. Adams Horse Camp. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fly fishing, tying flies and bird hunting. His absolute joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.
Aaron will be missed by his wife Lynne of White Salmon; children and their spouses Becky and John Green of White Salmon and Kelly and Heidi Kilgore of Underwood, Wash.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Troy.
To send condolences to the Kilgore family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
