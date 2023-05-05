A memorial service will be held for Robert “Bob” W. Cole at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at at Camp Morrow Chapel, 79551 Morrow Road, Wamic, Ore. Bob was born March 13, 1945, and passed away on Dec. 10, 2022.
For those interested in learning more about Camp Morrow and the ministry which Bob supported, there will be a donor event with dinner at 4:30 p.m. following the memorial service at Camp Morrow. If you are interested in attending, please email office@campmorrow.org.
