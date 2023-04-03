Jimmie Wolf

Jimmie “Jim” Wolf, age 60, of Timber Valley, Wash., passed away suddenly on Jan. 4, 2023. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Jim was born on April 15, 1962, in Benton, Ark., to Lindburg “Hopper” Wolf, and Mary Francis Wolf. He had three sisters and five brothers. He married his wife, Anita, on Oct. 17, 1981, in White Salmon, Wash., but later divorced in 2009. They lived in White Salmon before bouncing around from Little Rock, Ark., to Stockton, Calif., before settling Timber Valley where he lived the rest of his life.
He worked for more than 30 years at Underwood Fruit in Bingen, Wash., first as a forklift driver, then as a mechanic, and finally after being partially disabled, as night watch. He had a strong work ethic, and an insatiable need to help and teach those around him. In his spare time, Jim loved fishing, hunting, camping, anything to do with the outdoors, and cruising the open road on his motorcycle.
Jim had two children, Cynthia and Jacob, one grandson and two granddaughters, Ethan, Emma, and Georgie, and one great-granddaughter, Amelia, all of whom he loved more than anything. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leon Wolf. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Josh) Sackos and Jacob Wolf; grandchildren Ethan Lexa, Emma Lexa, and Georgie Sackos; and great-granddaughter Amelia Lexa. He was also a beloved brother, son-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Skamania Lodge, a potluck and family gathering to follow at his home in Timber Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
