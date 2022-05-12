Douglas Dale Nichols passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center at the age of 70. Doug was born June 1, 1951, to Tom and Bernadine Nichols in Baker, Ore.
He graduated from Baker High School in 1969. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, becoming a sergeant as an aircraft mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1974. In 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Inez Ego, and they went on to spend 50 years happily married, rarely leaving each other’s side. I 1972, they welcomed their daughter, Kellie, while stationed in Bakersfield, Calif. In 1974, they then welcomed their second daughter, Carrie, while residing in Heppner, Ore.
After Doug sustained a severe hand injury while working at a mill in Heppner, they decided to move to Albany, Ore., where he attended Linn-Benton Community College, earning a bachelor’s degree in wastewater treatment. He excelled in his career over the next 37 years and in 1995, he became the project manager on the big island of Hawaii. Eventually his career moved him and Marilyn back to Oregon, where he became the project manager in Hood River, Ore. He retired in 2017 after 37 years with OMI/CH2MHILL. Retirement then brought Doug and his wife to Sandy, Ore., in 2018, where they could be closer to their daughters. Doug was a movie buff and a puzzle fanatic. A true family man with a big heart. He is deeply missed by so many.
Doug is preceded in death by his father, Tom Nichols, and sister, Cindi Spriet.
He is survived by his mother, Bernadine; brothers Dan Nichols and Terry Nichols; wife Marilyn Nichols; daughter Kellie McDonald and her fiancé Fred McAfee; daughter Carrie Gough and her husband John Gough; his grandsons Joey McDonald, Myles McDonald and his wife Katie McDonald, Douglas Gough and Nicholas Gough; and two great-grandchildren, Lucy McDonald and a great-grandson expected in September, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held May 21 at 1 p.m. at the Lynchwood Church of God, 3818 S.E. 174th Ave., Portland, Ore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
